Māori-owned investment firm IWIinvestor appoints new director

Aotearoa's only Māori-owned investment advice company, IWIinvestor, has appointed a non-executive director, Toni Kerr.

Kerr (Ngāti Raukawa ki Te Tonga and Ngāti Tūwharetoa) has over 30 years of experience in the financial markets and private banking in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

She worked in Sydney at French multinational investment bank and financial services company Societe Generale known as ‘SocGen’ and French international bank BNP Paribas

After her time abroad Kerr returned to Aotearoa to join Kiwibank as its head of treasury and international operations, she later joined H.R.L Morrison & Co as manager, client operation risk and assurance.

Recently Kerr was working with Te Puni KōKiri and is employed by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand with the intention of giving Māori more financial capability, guiding economic development and heading a project giving Māori access to capital.

“Toni has skills and values that are well-aligned with IWIinvestor’s kaupapa," IWIinvestor chair Debra Birch said in a press release.

“We welcome her to the board and look forward to working together to protect and grow the wealth of tangata whenua by providing quality investment outcomes with a socially responsible filter, consistent with the client’s risk profile and investment policy settings.”