Māori participation best way forward for new space venture - Nanaia Mahuta

New Zealand has joined an international arrangement to co-operate with NASA, on peaceful exploration and activity in outer space.

“We’ve got a real opportunity here, says Foreign Affairs Minister, Nanaia Mahuta.

Launched by the US, The Artemis Accords has now been signed by 11 nations. It sets principles for the exploration of space, including the release of scientific data, sustainable use of resources, safe disposal of debris and prevention of harmful interference in each other's activities.

Mahuta says the best way forward is to partner with iwi and hapū in this new venture.

"I’d like to see our entry into the Artemis Accords signal to the private sector here in New Zealand, that the way forward is to partner with Māori in this new development in technology."