Māori Party announce Hauraki-Waikato candidate - 4.30pm Newsbreak

- Only two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health today, with no new deaths. Both of today's cases are household contacts of an employee at St Margaret's Hospital & Rest Home in Auckland. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,136. Another three people have been hospitalised, none are in ICU. Three people have recovered from the virus bringing that total to 1,266 or 85 percent. 8 percent of the total cases are Māori, totalling 126, while the number of Pacific Island cases has risen today to 79. There were 4,634 tests completed yesterday, with a combined total to date of 150,223.

- The Māori Party has announced that Donna Pokere-Phillips will stand in the Hauraki-Waikato electorate. She has an extensive legal and research background and is no stranger to politics having stood for TOP in the previous election. Pokere-Phillips says standing in the Hauraki-Waikato electorate for the Māori Party is a great honour.