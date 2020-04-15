Māori Party announces new co-leaders in hope to return to Parliament

John Tamihere and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have been announced as the new co-leaders of the Māori Party.

The party leadership role had been unfulfilled since Te Ururoa Flavell announced his retirement from politics in 2017.

The Māori Party National Executive confirmed Ngarewa-Packer - standing in the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate and Tamihere in Tāmaki Makaurau – following a special general meeting today.

Māori Party president Che Wilson says both candidates bring outstanding leadership and mana to the positions.

He says Ngarewa-Packer has demonstrated her leadership abilities time and time again.

“Her leadership played a key role in the recent landmark win on seabed mining in South Taranaki, and she has mobilised her iwi in response to COVID-19, working daily with other iwi leaders and the Crown to ensure that there is a Māori pandemic response.”

Wilson says Tamihere has a wealth of leadership experience, seen through many of his roles throughout his career.

“Including his current role as CEO of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency where he had the foresight to source and purchase bulk supplies two weeks before lockdown. This meant whānau in Struggle Street have been given hope.”

COVID-19 response

Wilson says the new leaders have been announced today to represent Māori during this difficult time and engage in leader-to-leader kōrero.

“Now is the time for kotahitanga, we must use our different strengths and work together to fight COVID-19 and lead a way forward for our people,” says Wilson.

Wilson says despite the Māori Party not being in Parliament “our voice must be represented in ongoing cross political party discussions.

“We support the Government’s efforts, but delays in Māori-specific pandemic responses and their unprecedented emergency powers are why it is so important that we have a voice. Our people need us to constructively hold the Government to account, now more than ever.”

Support from Māori Party pou

Māori Party founders Dame Tariana Turia and Dr Sir Pita Sharples are confident this new leadership would return the Māori Party to Parliament.

“When our people face so much uncertainty like we do now, we need champions. John and Debbie are champions and in all the time I have known them, they have never been afraid to stand up and fight for our people, she says.

“Debbie’s mahi as an iwi leader is impeccable and beyond reproach. I am right behind this announcement and can’t wait to see these two in action.”

Sir Pita, who beat John in 2005 to enter parliament for the Māori Party and departed in 2014, echoed Dame Turia’s kōrero.

“We need John and Debbie to support the Government in defending our communities from COVID-19. That requires government to work with us as well.”

Former Māori Party President Dame Naida Glavish agreed that a refreshed and rejuvenated party would play a vital role in defending the Māori community from COVID-19, as we head into winter.