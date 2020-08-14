Māori Party calling for move to Alert Level 4

The Māori Party is calling for all Māori to move to Alert Level 4 across the country.

During the party's online caucus meeting today co-leader Debbie Ngaerwa-Packer said Māori needed to pull together and move into level 4 and that the second wave of the deadly virus was coming.

Ngarewa-Packer said the virus that had seen 20,466,960 cases globally and 1,589 cases in New Zealand. With Covid-19 now moving through the community she said there was no room for complacency.

"This is not a practice run," Ngarewa-Packer said.

Other members of the party supported Ngawera-Packer including Waiariki candidate Rawiri Waititi.

"We must not gamble with the lives of our people so we must move to alert level four to look after ourselves," he said

Waititi says Māori should re-start checkpoints to keep their whānau safe, especially kaumātua.

"Everybody on their feet everybody do the mahi we, can do this," he says.

The Māori Party is calling for four changes: