Māori Party 'carkoi' reaches final destination

After a four-day journey from Cape Reinga to the steps of Parliament, the Māori Party's "carkoi" arrived in Wellington this morning. Its purpose was to carry a mauri stone and venture through all the electorates of the Māori Party just in time for the formal opening of the 53rd Parliament.



Māori customs were in action this morning outside the steps of Parliament with karanga and waiata to welcome the mauri stone that signified the two new MPs from the Māori Party, co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.



The house was swarmed this morning, with an enormous turnout from Māori people, who travelled from as far as the Far North down the North Island. Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer say it was the upmost Māori customary welcoming.



"I am pleased to see the multitudes of our people here in Parliament, which is also known as the lion's den, from our elderly and our rangatahi, it's awesome. It will be a waste of time for us being here if we didn't think of the future of our people which is "ngāti āpōpō". Debbie and I will do our part for them to have a promising future," Waititi says.



"It's important for us to set the scene and receive the wairua and receive the mauri and bring us into this whare. We got our officers yesterday and, for us, it's knowing that we're staying connected to our whānau who put us here and who we represent and, most importantly, it's for those who are in here to see our whānau!" Ngarewa-Packer says.



There were two tāonga welcomed into Parliament today, one being an older carving that was made for when Tariana Turia and Pita Sharples got into Parliament and the mauri stone, which is called 'Inanga Ki Uta, Inanga Ki Tai'.

Tamihere's back

Meanwhile, former Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere, who lost to Labour's Peeni Henare in the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate, has found his way back into Parliament. This morning Tamihere became the Māori Party's interim chief of staff.



My job is to embed the party back into Parliament and ensure we get our just and right deserts that are from seating arrangements in the House all the way to speaking rights. They're going to be the backbone of our leadership over the next 20 years, so they've got to be blooded, well-protected and supported," Tamihere says.

Today was officially the first day for co-leaders being sworn into Parliament. "Our people know I am not one to be fooled with how things operate within the walls of Parliament in terms of the proceedings and the procedures because it is our people who are always left out to the side. However, Deb and I will change that," Waititi says.



"Their job as the opposition is to keep the government accountable and as a consequence, they must point out the injustice of things, the lack of equality of things, and they will do that," Tamihere says.



Changing what goes on in Parliament and finding solutions that will provide better outcomes for Māori is now the key focus for the Māori Party.