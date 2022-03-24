Māori Party co-leaders hilariously break the internet: 'You said we're doing a practice live'

Credit / 1 News

The Māori Party co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi have 'broken the internet' with their hilarious efforts to master Instagram live last night.

Believing they were conducting a practice run on the social media platform, the co-leaders have surprised themselves to discover they were in actual fact very much 'live'.

“Is this a proper live or a practice?” Waititi asks Ngarewa-Packer. "I don't know, how do I tell?" she replies, before interrupting to wave and say, "Oh, kia ora Kara."

At which point, Waititi says, "Oh my gosh, this is a real! You said we were going to have a practice live and we got comments coming up which says 'we are live'."

Ngarewa-Packer bursts into laughter, before quickly covering her mouth.

At the start of their 'practice' run, Waititi's son is seen calling out, "My dad's wearing his undies."

Unaware followers caught that too, a grateful Waititi says, "I'm glad the whānau didn't hear my son come in and say that, truly."

"No, they did hear your boy say you were in your tarau," says a straight-faced Ngarewa-Packer.

Waititi only had one response - a hearty laugh, as a smiling Ngarewa-Packer quietly shook her head.

The co-leaders' internet-breaking efforts can be seen here and also here.