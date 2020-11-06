Māori Party gains extra MP, Shane Reti loses seat

The Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi has won his Waiariki Māori electorate, beating Labour's Tamati Coffey. Coffey will stay in Parliament as a list MP.

And, because the Māori Party's total votes were 1.2% of the total vote, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer will join Waititi in Parliament as the party's first list MP - and only the second MP with a moko kauae ( the first being Labour's Nanaia Mahuta).

Rawiri Waititi

Waititi, who is of Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāi Tai, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui iwi, has just been elected co-leader of the Māori Party, replacing his father-in-law John Tamihere, who failed to win Tāmaki Makaurau at the election. Ngawera-Packer, of Ngāti Ruahine, Ngāruahine, and Ngā Rauru iwi, is already co-leader of the party.

Willow-Jean Prime

Labour's Willow-Jean Prime (Te Kapotai, Ngāti Hine and Ngāpuhi) has taken Northland by a tiny 163-vote majority over National's Matt King, who will now leave Parliament. Northland is now the country's most marginal seat and King said today he would seek a recount. If he does, he has to lodge an application with a district court by November 11 . NZ First's Shane Jones was a distant third in that seat and is also out of Parliament.

Dr Shane Reti

Meanwhile, Labour's Emily Henderson added to Labour's clean sweep, beating National's Dr Shane Reti (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Hine and Ngāti Kura) by 431 votes. Reti will stay in Parliament as a list MP.

And Labour's Priyanca Radhakrishnan has won Maungakiekie from National's Denise Lee. That knocks Lee out of Parliament but means Nationa;'s Maureen Pugh will keep her place as a list MP. In previous elections Pugh has lost her place in Parliament but brought back after several years to replace retiring MPs.

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick has held on to Auckland Central. Act and Green Party MP numbers are unchanged.

The total number of votes cast was 2,919,086.

The number of special votes was 504,625, 17% of total votes (2017 – 17%).

Some 68% of votes were cast in advance (2017 – 47%).

In the highest turnout since 1999, 82.2% of people who were enrolled voted (2017-79.8%). 1999 saw 84.8%.

The final enrolment rate was 94.1% (2017 - 92.4%), the highest since 2008 (95.3%).

Of the parties that did not make it to Parliament, New Zealand First received the greatest number of votes at 75,021 (2.6% of the total vote). The Opportunities Party, whose leader Geoff Simonds has since quit, got 43,449 or 1.5% of the total vote and the Conservative Party gained 42,615 vote, also 1.5%.

The Advance Party, led by conspiracy theorist Billy Te Kahika, received 28,434 or 1% of the total vote.

Meanwhile, National Party deputy leader Gerry Brownlee said this afternoon he would step down from the role. Brownlee, who led the National campaign, lost his own electorate in the election and is now a list MP.