Māori Party names Mariameno Kapa-Kingi as Te Tai Tokerau candidate

The Māori Party has selected Mariameno Kapa-Kingi as their candidate for Te Tai Tokerau following unanimous support by members.

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) has an extensive background in Māori health and social services.

Māori Party president Che Wilson says, “Mariameno brings a fresh injection of life into Te Tai Tokerau for the Party.

“We are indeed fortunate to have such an upstanding and experienced representative, and especially look forward to reinvigorating the presence of the Māori Party movement in the Far North. Mai i te Punga o te Waka ki te Hiku o te Ika, ko tātou tēnei.”

Kapa-King, who is a mother to triplets and a daughter, says strong Māori leadership and advocacy is essential.

“I care about strong and fearless Māori governance and leadership, about strong and uncompromising advocacy for and with whānau, and ultimately, about never giving up on the fight for what 1835 and 1840 promised.

“Parliament is sorely missing an unequivocally Māori opinion and analysis, and the Māori Party is the right advocate to bring those things to the House, both fearlessly and relentlessly.”

Today's announcement completes the Māori Party line-up in the Māori electorates.