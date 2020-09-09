Māori Party wants its policies to lift income and reduce poverty

By Te Ao - Māori News

The Māori Party has launched a policy aimed at lifting incomes and reducing poverty by lifting the minimum wage to $25 per hour and guaranteeing Māori pay equity. It wants to double benefit levels, remove sanctions, and individualise benefits. 

While Māori disproportionately work in low-wage jobs they are often forced to work two or three jobs, party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says. Māori unemployment is twice that of Pākehā unemployment.

Ngarewa-Packer says the Māori Party will resist the Coalition government's attempts to entrench a two-tier welfare system and instead ensure no one lives below the poverty line.

