Māori Party won't work with National

Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere. Photo/File

The Māori Party has again shut down talk of working with the National Party. It follows new National leader Judith Collins indicating she would "absolutely" be open to the possibility.

Collins in an interview with The Hui was asked if she would consider a deal with the Māori Party and responded "absolutely," according to a Newshub report.

However, Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere has quashed the idea.

"No, we would not be working with Collins," Tamihere told Newshub.

Last month, fellow co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer also poured cold water on the idea which the party considers "untenable".