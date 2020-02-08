Māori Party's Che Wilson excited by efforts to return party to parliament

Māori Party president Che Wilson is promising results for his party this election.

Former Labour minister John Tamihere is the latest big name said to be interested in joining the Māori Party for Tāmaki Makaurau.

Wilson says someone like Tamihere will bring experience to the party.

"He will have to talk to his region and if any of this is confirmed then we will be getting in contact with him to find out if he is actually going to put his name down," Wilson says.

"He's a former minister, he knows the ins and outs of parliament and the members of our party are all new at being an MP and possibly ministers. However, some of our members do know how parliament works.

"The big challenge for everyone is that some may like the candidates and others may not. It's up to Tāmaki to decide then we will support that decision," he says.

Former Labour candidate Rawiri Waititi is expected to be named to contest the Waiariki electorate, while Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is currently the sole candidate for the Māori Party in Te Tai Hauāuru.

"His (Waititi's) supporters are excited about this. He previously stood for Labour and he understands how the voting system works. He and Te Ururoa discussed the possibility of him taking Te Ururoa's place. Now, he is ready and we are excited about the prospect."

Wilson has reached out to former Māori Party members, including former co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell, to strategise a plan that they hope will see the return of the party to the Beehive.

Flavell lost his seat in 2017 to Labour's Tamati Coffey.