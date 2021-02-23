Māori pharmacist encourages Māori to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Māori pharmacist Kevin Pewhairangi is encouraging Māori to get the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to the wider public.

He says data he has received tells him Māori are most vulnerable but, at the same time, Pewhairangi is encouraging Māori to make an informed decision.

According to the Ministry of Health database recorded in 2018 - 2019, Tairāwhiti District Health Board serves a population of 49,050 people. Māori makes up almost half the population.

"Make a fully informed decision," says Kevin Pewhairangi.

In the UK, more than 16 million people have received the vaccine.

Kevin Pewhairangi is a part of the national Immunisation Implementation Advisory Group.

Individuals have a choice whether to be vaccinated but Pewhairangi encourages Māori to consider whānau, hapū and iwi when making the decision.

Pewhairangi invites people to seek information from trusted sources.