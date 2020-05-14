Māori pie-making business survives lockdown despite stresses

Bosun Paki, owner of The Tasty Pastry Company (trading as Luv-a-Pie) has seen a 40-50% drop in his pie sales.

He was fortunate to operate during the lockdown because Luv-a-Pie supplied essential services rather than the public. But he says that stress has been his biggest challenge.

“It’s the unknown. You don’t know what’s gonna happen. So everyone’s sort of in a holding pattern. Like for the first two weeks, it was quite stressful,” Paki says.

The pie manufacturer had the challenge of making his factory a safe place for his workers. But Māori ingenuity helped him create a plan that passed the Government audit with flying colours.

“MPI came in, did the audit, and they were quite impressed,” Paki says.

COVID-19 has given the wholesaler insights into his business that will help him long term.

“I’m actually finding things out of this which is gonna make my business stronger coming out,” he explains.

“So we’ve changed a few things, cut a few lines. Increased production in the ones we sell more of.

“So it’s actually been a blessing in disguise if you could say that. But still, stressful as beggary!”

He’s happy that his senior staff members who were isolated due to their age (70+) can come back to work. The expertise, he says, lies in the older generation because there is a shortage of qualified bakers in the country.

Paki hopes that the Budget will have something to rectify that.