Statistics New Zealand has released Māori population estimates over the next 20 years.

Māori number around 820,000 at present and are expected to increase to just over one million by 2028.

By 2043 that number is predicted to grow to 1.35 million, with just under 60 per cent aged under 40.

The Pākehā population is expected to stand at 4 million by 2043, with Asian numbers estimated to be about 1.7 million.