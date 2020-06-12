Māori power company starts support fund to help vulnerable whānau

Māori power company Nau Mai Rā has launched a "whānau support fund" that aims to support families who are struggling due to the economic side-effects of Covid-19.

“If they choose to, our customers can now give a portion of their power bill to help support our whānau in need at no extra cost,” co-founder Benjamin Armstrong says.

The Hamilton-based company found through its connections that some families were having to choose between having power in their home or food on the table.

Official Whānau Support fund launch video. source / YouTube

This is a choice they believe nobody should ever have to make on their watch.

“There were people who usually have a stable income, who were starting to lose their jobs and then surrounding themselves with fear.

“The fear of losing their whare, the fear of losing whānau - we just wanted to eliminate the fear of losing their power,” owner Ezra Hirawani says.

The fund itself will go toward supporting all whānau in need and is not limited to Nau Mai Ra customers.