Māori professionals debate whether or not face masks need to be worn

One of the unresolved questions about COVID-19 is whether or not people should wear masks when venturing to the supermarket or pharmacy.

The Ministry of Health's advice is that face masks aren't recommended for most people in the community unless they have an acute respiratory infection.

At work, people who are unable to keep more than one metre from others should also use face masks.

Māori researcher and academic Dr Rawiri Taonui believes face masks are the way to go, but Dr David Tipene-leach believes people are better off sticking to good hygiene practices such as hand-washing.

Tapatahi speaks to both of the professionals on their opinions.