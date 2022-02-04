Māori reach 90% first dose across Aotearoa; 209 new cases; Novavax vaccine approved

As Waitangi Weekend begins and holidaymakers head away, 209 new community cases of Covid-19 have been reported today by the Ministry of Health.

The outbreak total is now at 12,630 and active cases are at 1,298.

Of the new community cases, 21 are in Northland, 99 in Auckland, 51 in Waikato, 15 each in Lakes and Bay of Plenty, three in Hawke's Bay, four in Tairāwhiti and one in MidCentral regions.

Three new cases have also been detected in Nelson Marlborough but will be officially added to tomorrow's tally. All these cases were known close contacts of previously reported cases. They were isolating when they tested positive. Investigations are underway to identify any exposure events associated with these cases.

Some 64 cases have been detected at the border, all of which are in managed isolation.

New case info

All of the Lakes cases are in Rotorua, with 13 linked and two yet to be connected to the outbreak, the ministry says.

The new case in MidCentral is a household contact of a case and was already in isolation.

Of the Waikato's new cases, 23 are linked to previously reported case and the rest remain under investigation for links to known cases. Eighteen of these cases are based in Hamilton, one is in Matamata and the others are still under investigation.

In Tairāwhiti, three of the new cases are household contacts of previously reported cases and were isolating when they tested positive. One of these cases remains under investigation for links to a previously reported case. Another case in the region, with links to a previous reported case, remains under investigation and will added to tomorrow's tally.

All three cases in Hawke's Bay are linked to previously reported cases and were already isolating when they tested positive.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 1,692 people in Auckland to isolate at home, including 642 cases.

For Northland's new cases, these include 12 cases in Kerikeri, five in Hokianga and four in Whangārei. There were two new locations of interest published for Northland yesterday, both in Kerikeri. People are asked to check the Ministry of Health website for the latest locations of interest.

All of the new Bay of Plenty cases are linked to previously reported cases. Of these cases, six are in Tauranga and nine in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A case is being reported at the Radius Lexham Park aged residential care facility in Katikati. The case is linked to a previous case in a staff member at the facility who tested positive on January 27. All residents have been self-isolating and daily Rapid Antigen Tests are being carried out for all staff and residents. The facility is following the recommended response measures including staff wearing full PPE.

Hospitalisations are at nine today. There are two each in North Shore, Auckland and Rotorua, and one each in Middlemore, Hawkes Bay and Christchurch hospitals. One case is in intensive care.

Wastewater detection

There was positive detection of the virus in a sample taken from Whatuwhiwhi on January 21.

There was also a positive wastewater sample collected from Mangawhai on February 1.

Anyone in these areas with symptoms is asked to self-isolate and get tested.

Vaccine update

Māori across Aotearoa will today reach 90% partial vaccination (first dose). As of 11am this morning, they were just 142 doses away from reaching this important milestone. Currently first doses are at 513,799 and second doses are at 487,983. This includes all eligible Māori aged 12 and up.

Yesterday 870 first doses, 1,817 second doses, 4,501 paediatric doses and 45,931 booster doses were administered.

Novavax approved

Meanwhile, Novavax vaccines have been granted provisional approval by Medsafe for adults 18 years and over.

“The Medsafe team has worked tirelessly to ensure Covid-19 vaccine applications are prioritised and urgently reviewed, while still maintaining the same scrutiny that all medicine applications undergo before they can be approved,” Medsafe group manager Chris James says..

“Medsafe only approves a vaccine or medicine for use in New Zealand once it is satisfied that it has met acceptable standards for quality, safety and efficacy,” he says.

Medsafe’s provisional approval is one step in the process. Ministers consider advice from the Ministry of Health about whether to use the Nuvaxovid vaccine in New Zealand. Guidance will also be provided by the Covid-19 Vaccine Science and Technical Advisory Group.