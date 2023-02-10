Māori research gets $10 million cash bump

Māori research is set to get an up to $10 million cash injection following a government announcement of two new contestable funds.

Opening April and July 2023 He tipu ka hua and He aka ka toro will build Māori research capacity, capability and aspirations within organisations.

“We know Māori and Pacific Peoples are underrepresented in our research workforce. We also know that diversity is vital for our science system to realise its full potential,” Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

Dr. Verrall also launched Ngā Puanga Pūtaiao, a fellowship programme for early-to-mid-career Māori and Pacific scholars, and Te Ara Pōtiki, an internship programme for young Māori innovators.

“Translating research into something which has meaningful impact is a key priority for this Government. At the heart of that is people,” Dr Verrall said.

“Through Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways, the New Zealand Government has committed to building a future-focused research, science and innovation system that understands and responds to Te Tiriti obligations and opportunities, enables mātauranga Māori and gives life to the research aspirations of Māori and Pacific Peoples.”

He tipu ka hua will offer up to $6 million per year for three Māori-led research platforms or programmes while He aka ka toro will give Māori organisations $4 million per year to improve internal capability and capacity to connect with the research, scientific, and innovation system.

Eligibility criteria for the academic programmes will be released in the first half of 2023 but the Ngā Puanga Pūtaiao Fellowships are expected help early-to-mid-career Māori and Pacific scientists, engineers, and mathematicians (STEM), while Te Ara Pōtiki Internshipswill help promising Māori tertiary-educated entrepreneurs and technologists.

The "Expanding the Impact of Vision Mātauranga" programme from Budget 2020 committed $33 million to attract and grow Māori talent in research, science, and innovation. He tipu ka hua and He aka ka toro will run for 5 years, with the Ministry of business innovation and employment managing the funds.