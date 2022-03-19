Māori robotics wins tech accolade

A programme that teaches robotics and technology in te reo Māori has won a national tech award.

RoboPā- Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiarangi won the Community Tech Champions award at the decade-old annual NZ CIO Awards.

RoboPā aims to indigenise the tech sector, generating solutions to address the low participation of Māori, in technology-based subjects.

Coordinator Thomas Mitai was thrilled to receive this accolade along with the 720 students he teaches robotics and technology to each year. “I’m happy because we were able to take our Māori world into the technology arena, so I feel great,” Mitai said.

RoboPā has a team that travels out of Whakatane to schools as far as Gisborne and up to Whangarei at 48 schools to teach robotics, the digital world and technology. It began as an after-school programme four years ago and has expanded rapidly.

“Robo Pā won because of their high-calibre application and also the way their work brought technology awareness, robotics and engagement across generations and directly onto marae and into whānau homes,” competition judge and Ahu NZ managing director Kaye- Maree Dunn said.

Next wave of innovators

One of the 48 schools’ teachers, Moana Wilson of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Orini ki Ngāti Awa, said Robo Pā had been acknowledged for its “ability to reach out to all our Māori schools and communities to help our tamariki with all our hangarau, he pai tēra”.

This kaupapa gives students opportunities to develop their thinking skills, work together as a team, and overcome challenges.

“It was an awesome opportunity to watch our tamariki use their computational thinking and then see themselves as innovators for the future,” Wilson said.

Mitai says the teachers take all the equipment to the schools no matter where they are and teach there. “ We encourage the community to come along and engage at the schools also,” he said.

Mitai believes many children are just waiting to be encouraged and to be given an opportunity to learn in the world of technology. He says they stay home isolated watching Netflix and YouTube when instead they can learn to explore and make those types of devices. “And that is what we do at RoboPā, we put children into an environment of technology that upskills them for the future,” he said.

Students are now building their new robots for the 2022 Vex Robotics Aotearoa Competition coming up soon.