Māori Rugby Board AGM reflects on 2022 season

New Zealand Māori Rugby Board chair Dame Farah Palmer has labelled 2022 as a year that acknowledged mana wahine and saw Māori rugby prepare for a transformed rugby landscape.

She was speaking at its annual general meeting, which also celebrated the growth of Māori rugby through the year, driven largely by the Māori rugby strategy launched the year before.

The strategy launched in December 2021 and was implemented in 2022, with four strategic pou: tātakitanga, uplifting Māori leaders; puawaitanga, enhancing Māori through rugby; hauoratanga: promoting holistic well-being and angitutanga, uplifting Māori lives.

“Māori culture, values and people have always played a significant role in New Zealand Rugby and much of our focus in 2022 centred on building our presence in a transforming rugby system, so we can continue to achieve our varied aspirations in and through rugby,” Dame Farah said.

“It gives us great pride to see Māori make up 27 per cent of rugby participants, with heartland unions, in particular, demonstrating growth this past year."

Despite challenging times in recovering from Covid disruptions, regional Māori boards continued to create opportunities for Māori to play, and for the first time, rugby participants could select dual ethnicity when registering, which saw an additional 7,000 participants identify as Māori.

“Providing an option for players to identify with more than one ethnicity enables us to support all players with Māori whakapapa, which is hugely important,” Dame Farah said.

2022 successes

Participation in Whatukura and Mareikura Under 18 regional and national camps continued to grow, with four Mareikura alumni now wearing black jerseys and 17 involved in the Bunnings Warehouse Farah Palmer Cup. At the leadership level, more than 80 coaches, managers and volunteers engaged in the Rangatira Workshop in February and delivered Māori rugby initiatives across Aotearoa throughout 2022.

Former Te Waipounamu chair Andre Thompson stepped down from the board and was replaced by Te Waipounamu chair Dayveen Stephens, the fourth wahine on the board. Warren Alcock (Independent) and Arran Pene (appointed) were reappointed to the board.

The board also reflected on the success of Māori participants on and off the field in 2022, including former Black Fern captain, and World Rugby Hall of Famer Palmer being knighted in the New Year's Honours.

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant was named NZ Rugby Player of the Year and World Rugby Women's 15's Player of the year. Ben O'Keefe was named NZ Referee of the year, Sam Parkes won the Ian Kirkpatrick Medal for heartland player of the year, Maia Joseph was judged best Farah Palmer Cup player and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black was the All Blacks Sevens best player.

Demant and Portia Woodman were also included in World Rugby's Women's 15's Dream Team, while NZR Cco-deputy chair Bailey Mackey received the Māori Sports Administrator Award at the 2022 Māori Sports Awards.

