Māori-Samoan dancer Isaiah Reid to join K-pop's Blackpink on World Tour

The future is looking rosy for Auckland dancer Isaiah Reid, who is joining K-pop queens Blackpink on their world tour as a backing dancer.

At 24, Reid (Ngāti Porou) has carved out an impressive niche in the dance world. As well as appearing with Blackpink at Coachella earlier this year, he has also performed with Mariah Carey and Six60.

He said he was proud to represent the Māori, Samoan and queer communities on the world stage.

"I hold my community and culture close to my heart and carry them wherever I go."

Reid's interest in dance started early. As a four-year-old, he loved watching his mum Pauleen dancing at church services in his hometown of Wellington every Sunday.

"When I came of age and I could walk and move, I joined [my mum] on stage during the services."

His proud mum said his talent was immediately obvious.

"As soon as I knew he was a dancer, I used to put him in performances with us as a part of our acts.

"We are proud that he keeps coming back to his roots. We have installed in him to be humble and always remember the people that helped you get there."

While Reid's mum was a self-taught dancer, he learned his craft by watching YouTube videos.

In 2016, he moved to Auckland to audition and dance for the Royal Family Dance Crew, founded by Emmy Award-winning Parris Goebel. When he went on to win a bronze with the Royal Family at the World Dance Hip Hop Championships in Las Vegas, his future plans were set.

Reid said seeing his peers "making dance careers for themselves" inspired him.

"When I decided to go professional, I didn't really have a backup plan... so I was either going to make it or not."

At 19, Reid booked his first professional job with Mariah Carey at the 2018 T-Mobile gala.

"To start my journey on such a high with an A-list celebrity, it was incredible."

Closer to home, he also performed for Six60 at Eden Park in 2021.

"There's nothing more exciting than performing at home, being in your hometown dancing in front of your people.

"It's a big responsibility. I didn't realise how big of an impact I could make by being a role model on stage specifically for Pasifika and Māori... I take that job very seriously."

As well as being a backing dancer for Blackpink, the biggest-selling K-pop girl group, Reid has also been assistant choreographer alongside dance legend Kiel Tutin. Taking the stage at the colossal Californian music festival was a pinch-me moment, he said.

"[I thought], 'Wow! I can't believe this is my life and I get to do this for my career.'"

Reid said every time he performed on the international stage, he hoped to inspire young Pacific Island, Māori and queer people.

"A win for me is a win for everyone."