Māori scientist leads new vaccine research and development

A PhD biomedical science graduate, from Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Porou, has taken important strides towards a new category of vaccines for respiratory illnesses, including Covid-19.

Dr Theresa Pankhurst, from Te Herenga Waka, Victoria University in Wellington, has been researching adjuvant additives, that make vaccines more efficient, and could be added to mucosal vaccines.

Pankhurst talked to Te Ao Tapatahi about the research into adjuvant additives and how they can be added to a vaccine to safely activate the immune system.

Pankhurst's PhD research, which started pre-pandemic was to study a way to create better vaccines against repository viruses. “It specifically focused on a particular vaccine we call mucosal vaccines.”

Her initial studies were focused on the influenza virus, “which infects the body via the nose and in doing so the very first contact the virus makes with your body is the mucus that lines your nose before making into the lungs where it makes serious infection occur.”

Pivoted to Covid-19

She says her research is developing a nasal spray to create “protective immunity” at the site where the virus would initially try to infect the body while combining adjuvants to make the vaccine safe and effective.

Pankhurst was easily able to pivot her research from influenza to Covid-19 as it is also a respiratory virus. “Our immune systems respond similarly and are able to be used in a vaccine so that knowledge was very valuable.”

“Mucosal vaccines have a real potential to provide a vaccine that will prevent transmission and initial sickness and these are things that current vaccines aren’t able to do effectively because they don’t generate the most potent and safe immune response in the mucosa where the virus infects.”

Pankhurst said that there is still a long road ahead for the development of the mucosal vaccine but there is hope for its development in the future.