Māori soul and R&B artist Jackson Owens releases new EP

Born and bred in Tūrangi, he began his musical journey at the age of 12 years old when he travelled to America and qualified for the 2010 World Championships of performing arts in Los Angeles, winning a gold medal, two silvers and a plaque for the under 16 vocal category.

Jackson Owens (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) was later handpicked for a pop trio group by former backstreet boys producer Timothy Coons.

Since then he has collaborated with some of Aotearoa's top musicians and now he has released his new EP, Can't make it right.

His collaboration with Sons of Zion with the waiata, He Aroha Hinemoa, hit #3 on the Te Reo Māori singles chart.

“I'm really passionate about Te Reo Māori and Māori in general. So I've actually been working on some more tracks with Six60 and there's a Māori one in there that I think the whānau will love,” he says.

Owens says with his new EP, he has been able to write his own songs with the help of New Zealand producer, Rory Noble.

Blessing in disguise

“It's cool to just tell my story and I hope that it helps a lot of rangatahi (youth) out there through whatever they're going through as well.”

Owens' whānau have always been behind him 100 per cent but he says his nan is his No 1 fan.

“My nan loves it - she's been dancing … she really enjoys this song. So I feel like that's very special to me. As long as my nan's happy, I'm happy.”

Despite the cancellations of concerts with bands Six60 and Sons of Zion, he says Covid-19 has been a blessing in disguise.

“I feel like it's bought a lot of creative juices out and I've just I've been getting sent beats and just writing more and sitting down with my whānau because my dad and my sister they sing as well … we just sit around and have a jam to the gat.”

With the release of his new EP, Owen plans to tour Aotearoa.

“I'm definitely keen to get on the road and I've got my own band in Rotorua there so we've been practising every week so, keep an eye out whānau, we will be coming to your town soon.”