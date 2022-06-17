Māori speed shearers in Oz to take on the world

A competition for Māori shearers in Australia has led to international contests in the UK.

Atareta Te Kanawa-Semenoff, who lives in New South Wales, organised the Wagga Wagga Quick Shear competition for top Māori shearers from around Australia.

Now Te Kanawa-Semenoff is heading to Wales in July with Shawn Barnett (Ngāi Tahu) and cousins Raehana Hokianga (Ngāti Kahungunu) and Jovan Taiki, to compete in the Welsh International Speed Shears and the international lamb shearing competition, Cneifio Corwen Shears.

Hokianga and Taiki won the Wagga Wagga team section after shearing six sheep in 2 minutes and 41 seconds.

Now Hokianga, who was born and bred in North Queensland, is looking forward to Wales – sort of.

“To go to another country and perform is intimidating but more exciting,” he said.

Taiki says they’ve only sheared in Australia and NZ so Wales will be a first.

“It’s a totally different breed of sheep over there. I wouldn’t fancy their chances coming over here and competing against us, so I think we’re pretty much in the same boat.”

Te Kanawa-Semenoff says the Wagga Wagga speed shears was to celebrate Māori shearers and promote them as the professional athletes she believes they are. Many are world record holders.

“I've never seen them celebrated or even get to a (level) where professional sports people are celebrated.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help send the shearers from Wagga Wagga to Wales.