Māori Sports Awards: Gold medal javelin thrower Holly Robinson proud to pull out 'big one'

Paralympian gold medalist Holly Robinson (Ngāi Tahu) spoke about her gold medal javelin throw during Te Ao Toa's Māori Sports Awards special.

"This is my third Paralympics Games, a lot of people say I'm a 'seasoned' campaigner," Robinson said with a smile.

"I won silver at the Rio Paralympics and managed to upgrade myself to a gold at this Paralympics which was just super exciting," she said.

"It was really crazy, I had been focusing on Tokyo as my moment. That was the time I was focusing on winning that gold. In Rio, it was hopefully I get onto the podium," Robinson explained. "But Tokyo was always that one where we wanted that gold medal."

"To be honest, the competition didn't go as planned. It was a really big struggle for me in those first five rounds," Robinson said of the finals competition in which competitors were only allowed six throws.

"I was quite frustrated and starting to get quite nervous but managed to pull that big one out in the last round throw. And to hold myself there, I was really proud of myself," she said.

This was the second year that Māori Television has screened a Māori Sports Awards special after the cancellation of the black-tie ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.