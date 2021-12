The number of Māori athletes who attended the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was the highest in history.

Olympic Sevens gold medalists Tyla Nathan-Wong and Stacey Fluhler accepted the congratulations on behalf of all the Māori athletes during Te Ao Toa's Māori Sports Awards special.

"Congrats to everyone, it's been a massive year. Whether you won or you lost, we've taken a lot of great learnings. And it's been absolutely successful in every way," said Fluhler.