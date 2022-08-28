Māori story about P addiction wins top award at Puerto Rico film festival

Photo / Supplied

The short film Disrupt, based on a whānau struggle with P addiction written by Aroha Awarau (Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Porou, Niuean) and directed by Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand, has won a top film award in Puerto Rico.

"Woke up to this great news!" Awarau wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning.

"Disrupt just won Best International Short Film at the Puerto Rico International Film Festival."

Disrupt explores the devastation that methamphetamine has on a family and follows an elderly Māori woman's desperation to help an addict overcome his problem.

"So pleased that our film is resonating with audiences in a Spanish-speaking country, showing that its message around addiction and recovery is making an impact.

"Congrats to our team, cast and crew! Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand, Pē Melbz [Producer, Peata Melbourne].

"And also Ngā Aho Whakaari - Māori in Screen Industries for all of your support and awhi...xx."

Photo / Supplied

The film festival judges wrote on the award certificate that the top prize was being conferred "for being a complete work, where the sound, music, cinematography and script come together to create a simple but complex story."

Awarau, an award-winning journalist and playwright, told Te Ao they were sadly unable to get to Puerto Rico for the screening but it was special, nevertheless, knowing the film's "universal message" had connected with a Spanish-speaking audience.

"What's special is we didn't translate the film, which is partially in Māori and English, but its themes and messages resonated with the audience. They were still able to feel the impact through the visuals and storytelling."

Photo / Supplied

The response to the film, which has just screened at the Polish International Film Festival, has exceeded all expectations, says Awarau.

"As a team, we're so grateful our film is finding its audience.

"Our little old film is not just resonating here locally but internationally. It really is beyond our expectations."

The North American award follows the short film winning the audience award at the Wairoa Film Festival in June.

Awarau is a former journalist and producer with Whakaata Māori.