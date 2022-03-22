Māori student jump; Pākehā levelling off from Covid surge - Waikato

The student base at Waikato University is boasting more Māori than ever before, and Māori studies has never been in higher demand by the entire student population according to its Vice-Chancellor.

Enrolments at Waikato levelled off to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, after a surge in 2021 amid ongoing lockdowns and employment insecurity, but Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley says Māori and Pasifika students are bucking the trend and still returning in growing numbers.

“Our Pacific student cohort is up 12% on the same time in 2020, and our Māori student population has risen by 9.8% on 2020. Māori and Pacific students now make up 33% of the University of Waikato domestic student community,” Professor Quigley says, “still the highest proportion of all New Zealand universities.”

Māori and Indigenous studies is now also one of the ‘fastest growing departments’ according to the university,

The te reo Māori total immersion programme,Te Tohu Paetahi celebrated its 30th birthday last year and the college says it’s now supported 1600 students 'reflecting growing demand in society to learn Māori and Indigenous Studies’ Quigley says.

Covid-19 complications continue to disrupt learning but students have begun to return to campus and Quigley says he’s impressed with compliance to a new-normal of health protocols.

“Student health and safety is paramount.”

“It is wonderful to see so many students on campus. For many, it’s their first time away from home and the value for them to make new friends and to get to grips with their papers in the classroom, lab or lecture theatre can’t be underestimated.” Quigley says.