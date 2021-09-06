Māori surfing legend calls for more Kiwis to be guardians of the ocean

Forget Guardians of the Galaxy, professional surfer Ricardo Christie of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Rongomaiwahine considers himself a guardian of the ocean and is calling for more New Zealanders to join the kaupapa.

The Māhia-raised champion surfer turned real estate agent, is advocating for the strongest possible global ocean treaty at the United Nations.

“It’s just been a natural driving force for me since I fell in love with the ocean, as a kid,” Christie says.

"I just wanna enjoy the ocean and share it with everyone and that my kids can enjoy it as I did."

Source / Better Ancestors YouTube

Christie says Māori have an inherent connection to the ocean that stems back to their tupuna.

“It’s just been such a part of our history from navigating between the different islands, and of course being one of the main sources of food for our ancestors as well.”

“It’s always been ingrained into our culture, and for me it still is.”

