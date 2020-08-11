Māori tā moko artist takes stand for other Māori and indigenous artists

Joni Brooking is a multi-disciplinary artist who has spent decades maintaining and investing in the art form of tā moko, and is taking a stance to raise awareness around the correct protocol for the protection of intellectual property rights for Māori and indigenous artists after an exhibition featuring wāhine mau moko kauae that she had gifted, were portrayed publicly without her knowledge.

The exhibition in question is the second instalment of Who am I to wear Moko Kauae by photographer Putaanga Waitoa, (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, Kuki Airani), which aims to challenge the views of moko kauae.