Māori taonga regularly sold in overseas auctions

Old Māori Artifacts being sold at Sotheby’s Auction are raising concerns of Māori who didn’t even know that the items being sold.

Ngārimu Blair, Ngāti Whātua Orākei was a part of those Māori who didn’t know the artifacts existed until they were posted online.

One of the items that are being sold is a pounamu mere bearing the name ‘Aotearoa’ which is accompanied by an engraved silver plaque commemorating the gifting of the mere by Chief Paora Tuhaere to Rear-Admiral Tyron after a boat race.

Blair said that his great-great-great grandfather carved the waka Tāhere Tikitiki which wasn’t mentioned in the description of the auction but mentioned the race against the British boats and lost by a margin of 3-seconds which prompted the gifting of the mere.

“Obviously we’d dearly love to have all of the taonga we see in the photos that they’re wearing, kākahu and korowai; all sorts of taonga that are no longer with us.

“There’s a few thousand of us who are still around, and every morsel of our past and history we hear or read about or see in a painting or a sketch, it means a lot to the identity of this generation,” Blair said.

A former Curator of Whanganui Regional Museum Mike Dickison said that it wasn’t unusual for items like this to be sold internationally where New Zealand’s regulations around the sale of artifacts do not apply.

"I know politics moves slowly, but it would be really nice to try and sort this out," Dickison said

Source: Soumya Bhamidipati RNZ