Māori teaching resource launching online

By Te Ao - Māori News

With early childhood services, schools and tertiary institutions closed for four weeks, the Ministry of Education has been working around the clock to create distance learning.

Te Atakura Pewhairangi, a mother of two, is set to launch her own Māori teaching resource on Monday for four age groups: Children aged 2 to 6, and from ages 7 to 12, secondary school students aged 13-plus and adults.

The programme's online delivery on Facebook looks at a range of subjects, including health, Māori language and cooking, as well as sports with former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder, karakia with Mataia Keepa and songs with Leon Blake.  

