Māori tech firm looks to solve big problem for tradies

Photo credit / Wairarapa Times

Kwotimation is a new Māori tech startup company that seems to have solved one of the biggest issues for tradies; creating quotes easily and on-the-go.

The winning formula may very well be the fact that the company was created by tradies themselves.

“It’s very strange but I think that our people have been in the aka before – into the unknown,” says co-founder Josh Faraimo, who is a former tiler.

Faraimo says It works by tradies signing up on the app, which will create a website for them, allowing customers to receive quotes quickly and easily.

The small business has just had a vote of confidence from investors, securing half a million dollars to develop the app further.