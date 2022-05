After 18 years, Māori Television is changing its name to Whakaata Māori.

The use of the organisation's Māori name reflects the role it plays to revitalise the Māori language and showcase Māori culture, people and stories.

Tāhuhu rangapū (CEO) Shane Taurima says Whakaata Māori is more than a multi-media organisation, it's a cornerstone of Aotearoa and a thriving part of its future.

The Whakaata Māori name change will be launched at a special dawn celebration on June 9.