Māori Television welcomes additional funding from Budget 2020

Māori Television welcomes the $3.5 million of additional funding announced in Budget 2020 that will further support the Māori Media Sector to deliver Māori News and Current Affairs.

Māori Television CEO, Shane Taurima says, "This funding will enable Māori Television and Iwi Radio to continue to build on the important work we have been doing in recent weeks."

He also adds Māori Television has been working closely with Iwi Radio to ensure our communities have been kept informed and up to date with news and COVID-19 related information.