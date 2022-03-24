Māori-themed NFTs - and what should be allowed

Tapū seems a whole world away from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) but it is becoming an issue as NFTS take off around the world, fetching high prices.

Dr Karaitiana Taiuru, who specialises in AI ethics and data sovereignty says NFTs are difficult to explain. In their most basic form, they are digital art that can be sold online.

"You can take an image and assign property rights to that image or a video, or anything digital, and have ownership of it."

Taiuru says digital art, especially copyright-protected art is highly valuable.

But he says a number of people around the world are copying Māori artwork, and then onselling it as NFTs.

"In the future when we have virtual reality or the metaverse that Facebook is creating, these sorts of technologies will be able to be used in virtual reality."

Credit: YouTube / Rawhitiroa.

The selling of avatar skins is an area gaining in popularity. Trillionaire Thugs' NFTs are just one of many and, with some avatars using Māori designs like tāmoko, it raises the issue of tapū.

Te Kanapū Anasta, who is working in this area, says using tāmoko designs on avatar skins needs to be properly thought out.

"If you are using things that are really tapū, then the protocols that are designed to protect those things must be really strong. "

Anasta says Māori need to be careful.

"The thing with this digital world is there are no rules or anyone policing them. While we are here in New Zealand, as soon as you upload your work, it's open to the whole world."

Taiuru says rangatahi Māori need to be given an opportunity to lead the conversation around these kinds of issues.

"I think it's important that we rely on our rangatahi who just get this knowledge just without trying, and we need to make sure that they can be our leaders."