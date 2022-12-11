Māori tourism leader Dale Stephens to contest Christchurch Central for National

Photo / File

Dale Stephens (Te Rarawa) has been selected as National’s candidate for Christchurch Central in next year's general election.

Stephens is currently the director of Māori partnership at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise in Christchurch, leading a team focused on growing Māori businesses internationally. He also serves as the chair of NZ Māori Tourism.

“Having spent my career focused on delivering outcomes, most recently for our local businesses growing their presence on the world stage, I want to use those skills to deliver for Christchurch Central on the issues that matter to them," Stephens said in a statement Sunday.

He says his immediate plan is to 'get to work' straight away.

“My priority now is meeting as many people across Christchurch Central and fighting for the right to represent them on the issues that matter.”

Christchurch Central's current MP is Labour's Dr Duncan Webb.