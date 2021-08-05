Māori tourism operators recognised in industry awards finals

Six leading individuals and 23 businesses are in the running for 11 of New Zealand’s most prestigious tourism awards, among them a number of Māori-owned, operated or managed providers.

Takapō-based Dark Sky Project, which is co-owned and managed by Ngāi Tahu Tourism, MDA Experiences of Rotorua and the Waitangi Treaty grounds are finalists for the Māori Tourism award, He Kai Kei Aku Ringa.

MDA Experience, who picked up an award at the Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand awards earlier this week, is also shortlisted for the Community Engagement Award next month.

New Zealand Māori Tourism pou tikanga Whitiaua Black told Te Ao Mārama it is a sign that New Zealand tourists are finding kaupapa Māori tourism and Māori operators an attractive proposition while effectively being forced to visit local attractions.

“Aotearoa is returning to its indigenous culture because we have the history and the knowledge of this beautiful country,” Black says.

A total of 150 nominations were received across the 11 categories. Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts believes that’s a sign of how well the industry has coped despite the difficulties of the past year.

Bringing back prestige

“We know tourism businesses and individuals are keen to showcase how they’ve adapted and innovated over the past year, with the awards bringing a sense of prestige and celebration back to the industry,” he says.

Black says while the traditional Māori proverb says the kūmara doesn’t mention its own sweetness, NZ Māori Tourism has encouraged its partners to put their names forward and promote the beauty within the industry for the country to see, and also to be recognised by the industry.

Other finalists on the night with affiliations to Māori include Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, which counts on support from Ngāti Koroki-Kahukura.

Waimangu Volcanic Valley near Rotorua, jointly owned by Ngāti Rangitihi and Tūhourangi is up for two awards, the Environment Award and the Resilience and Innovation Award. Another Ngāi Tahu owned operator, Dart River Adventures is in the Visitor Experience category.

The winners will be announced at a special Awards dinner on September 1 in Kirikiriroa following the annual Tourism Summit Aotearoa. The Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader will be presented on the night.

New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 finalists

He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Māori Tourism Award: Dark Sky Project (Takapō); MDA Experiences (Rotorua); Waitangi Treaty Grounds,

Community Engagement Award: MDA Experiences (Rotorua); Russell - Orongo Bay Holiday Park; Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari.

Department of Conservation - Conservation Award:The National Kiwi Hatchery (Rotorua); Real Journeys (Otago/Southland); Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari,

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award: iFLY Indoor Skydiving NZ Ltd (Queenstown); Maverick Digital; Miranda Holiday Park.

Toitu EnviroCare Environment Award: Christchurch International Airport; Waimangu Volcanic Valley; Wellington Zoo Trust.

Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration Award: ChristchurchNZ and Christchurch International Airport; Go with Tourism; Nelson Regional Development Agency.

Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award: Dive! Tutukaka; Russell - Orongo Bay Holiday Park; Waiho Hot Tubs (Franz Josef Glacier); Waimangu Volcanic Valley (Rotorua).

NZME Visitor Experience Award: Altitude Tours (Queenstown); New Zealand Nature Highlights (Manawatu); Dart River Adventures; Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights (Rotorua).

PATA New Zealand TrustEmerging Tourism Leader Award: Nicole Botting, Maverick Digital; Loren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ; Eve Lawrence, Haka Tourism Group.

Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award: Bridget Legnavsky, Cardrona Alpine Resort - Treble Cone Ski Area; Matt Stenton, Go with Tourism; Ceillhe Sperath, TIME Unlimited Tours.