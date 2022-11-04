Māori Trustee looking to tweak services

The Māori Trustee would like to make grants instead of loans, and also use unclaimed money for Māori development purposes while still preserving the right to claim unclaimed money.

And it wants to hear from owners and trustees of Māori lands about that.

The Office of the Māori Trustee, Te Tumu Paeroa, and Te Puni Kōkiri are looking at several changes to the Māori trustees.

"This is an early-stage process to test any appetite for such changes," Māori trustee Dr Charlotte Severne says.

"The changes being explored would enable Te Tumu Paeroa to improve the way current services are administered, as well as establish a new mechanism that supports Māori development."

"We are seeking feedback from a wide range of the community and all owners and trustees of Māori land are strongly encouraged to have their say."

The proposed amendments have no effect on claims Māori have over land or how whanau would succeed that land.

The Māori Trustee Act 1953 and the Māori Trustee Regulations 2009 were last amended in 2009.

"It’s important that we engage early on so that we can ensure any areas for further work are properly understood before policies are considered further down the track."

People who want to have a say can provide feedback at tpk.nz/korero-mai. Feedback is due by 5pm, Wednesday, November 30.