A Māori Vietnam veteran who successfully campaigned to repatriate the 27 tūpāpaku of NZ soldiers who died in South East Asia between 1955 and 1971 is encouraging NZ to remember the fallen whenever they can.

Paul Thomas of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahu who currently lives in Perth, Australia says Anzac Day is not a special day for him.

In an interview on Māori Televisision's Progamme Tapatahi said, "They should be remembered as often as possible, not only on a national holiday."