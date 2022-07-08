Māori ward instigator throws hat into mayoral ring

He's the poster boy of local government in the Far North and now councillor Moko Tepania has thrown his hat in the ring to run for mayor.

But, with poor voter turnout in the region, he's aware of the big challenge that lies ahead of him.

Last year he became better known nationally for forcing a special general meeting on his council to re-vote on Māori wards after it failed; it then passed 7:3. He says Māori will now be well represented in the council.

“Hei tēnei tau nei ka tu mai he toko whā ngā kaukaunihera Māori he toko ono ngā kaikaunihera whānui, kotahi anō te koromatua he tino reo mo te Māori kua roa e ngaro ana”.

“This year will see four Māori councillors and six general with one mayor - so the Māori voice, that has long been silenced will be heard,” he said.



Tepania moves from the classroom to the political chambers.

Uniting towns, communities

The kura kaupapa Māori teacher is looking to swap the classroom for the council chambers, this time as mayor.

“Kua tae kē te wā nē? kia tu tetahi manukura mo te taitokerau ki te raki ka whakakotahi i ngā taone me nga hapori o tēnei rohe kia noho i te hamarara kotahi”

“This time has come for a leader for the Far North to unite the towns and communities under the one umbrella,” he said

The 31-year-old was elected as Kaikohe - Hokianga councillor in 2019, making him Northland's youngest councillor. He's steadfast in what he will do if elected as mayor and says unity across the district is what's needed.

Despite there being under 48,000 eligible voters in the Far North, voter turnout hasn't exceeded 50% since 2010. Tepania wants that number to shift.

“Ko te wero nui i tēnei wā nei ko te whakaaweawe ko te whakatairanga atu ki te iwi kia rēhita, kia pōti ai rātou. Ko tō rātou pōti ko tō rātou reo, to rātou mana, mana whakatūtū mai i ngā kanohi mo rātou kei te tēpu o te kaunihera.”

'Their vote is their voice'

“The big challenge is to inspire people to register and to vote. Their vote is their voice and their mana, mana that will enable them to elect a representative to the council table” he said.

Whether or not this path leads to the halls of power in Wellington, Tepania hasn't thought about it.

“Hei aha taku titiro ki te paeroa engari, engari o te pae tata kei mua i te aroaro ko te patipati ko te tono kia tū mai ai ahau hei manukura mo tēnei rohe”

“I'm not looking to that far but what lies ahead for me is getting votes so that I will be the mayor of this district.”

Nominations for the mayoralty open on July 15.

The Far North District Council was set up in 1989 after local body amalgamations. Millie Srhoj served one term as mayor from 1989 to 1992. Sue James served two terms from 1992 to 1998. Yvonne Sharp was mayor from 1998 to 2007 before being defeated by Wayne Brown. Brown was challenged by former businessman Sir John Goulter in the 2010 local elections but won a second term. John Carter has been the mayor since 2013.