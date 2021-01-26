Maōri ward issue sets off Taumarunui fracas

A man collecting signatures for an anti-Māori ward petition has been charged with assault following an incident in Taumarunui 10 days ago in which a local woman says she was punched as she tried to look at the petition.

The man was been remanded without plea to the Taumarunui District Court in February.

And a Ruapehu District councillor says he is “absolutely disgusted” that petition supporters were trying to get local people to sign as if it were to support Maori wards, not oppose them.

Petitions that call for ratepayer polls over council proposals for Maori wards have sprung up in recent weeks, led by Hobsons Pledge supporters who oppose race-based seats on local bodies. The Hobson's Pledge lobby group is led by former Reserve Bank governor and National Party leader Don Brash, known for the “Orewa speech” of 2004, when he advocated for “one rule for all” and to end what he saw as special privileges for Maōri.

Hobson's Pledge has been asked for comment on whether people were misled.

Told to leave

Taumarunui resident Fiona Chase, a Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Hauā and Ngāti Hauaroa descendant, says her mother and aunt had been approached in the main street by several men urging them to sign a petition calling for a ratepayer poll over the Māori ward issue. The petition is to Ruapehu District Council, which decided to set up a Māori ward last year.

Chase said her whānau was concerned locals didn’t understand the purpose of the petition. She went to the street and told the men to leave, and they did.

But she received a call from another aunt who had encountered them at the town’s New World.

“Auntie Toya said she tried to talk sense into them and they wouldn’t listen. So she went back into the New World and talked to the manager who said there was nothing he could do and she rang me and she was so upset she was shaking.”

Remove names

Chase said she contacted the council to see if the men needed permission and was told that they didn’t as long as the community was happy with what was going on.

“We are very not-happy. The council made the decision. We elected the council. [The petitioners] ... are saying it was undemocratic. There is nothing more democratic than that.

“What they are doing is wrong. It’s misleading the public.”

She has since put up a social media post telling people how to get their name removed from the petition because she thinks they didn’t understand the petition opposed the ward.

She said the petitioners needed only 400 signatures to overturn the ward decision and they knew that. “And they don’t even need it from here. They were just here to sh** stir.”

Petition fracas

She said when she learned the petition was again being offered she told the three men to leave because their petition was “bigoted, racist and misleading.”

She alleged she had reached for the petition but that in the fracas that followed one of the men had punched her. “It wasn’t a hard punch but it was physical.”

She said the shop manager had called the police.

Ruapehu District councillor Elijah Pue said Hobson's Pledge needed to think about what it was doing in Taumarunui – “not coming to lie to our people.”

But Mike Butler, a Hobson's Pledge advocate based in Hastings, said the man charged with assault was in Taumarunui as a volunteer. He was not a member of Hobson's Pledge.

Butler said there were three people in Ohakune and four in Taumarunui for two days seeking petition signatures.