Māori ward on cards for New Plymouth

By Te Ao - Māori News

The New Plymouth Council is calling for submissions on a number of options to establish a Māori ward.

One option could see a Māori council seat created by 2022.

Former New Plymouth Mayor, Andrew Judd, tried to establish a Māori ward 6 years ago, but more than 80% voted against the proposal in a referendum.

The options are:
 - Not establishing a Māori ward for the 2022 election.
 - Holding a poll before May 21, 2021, which would be binding for the 2022 and 2025 elections.
 - Holding a poll together with the 2022 election which would be binding for the 2025 and 2028 elections.
 - Establishing a Māori ward, noting that the decision will take effect for the next two elections.
 

