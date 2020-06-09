Māori ward on cards for New Plymouth

The New Plymouth Council is calling for submissions on a number of options to establish a Māori ward.

One option could see a Māori council seat created by 2022.

Former New Plymouth Mayor, Andrew Judd, tried to establish a Māori ward 6 years ago, but more than 80% voted against the proposal in a referendum.

The options are:

- Not establishing a Māori ward for the 2022 election.

- Holding a poll before May 21, 2021, which would be binding for the 2022 and 2025 elections.

- Holding a poll together with the 2022 election which would be binding for the 2025 and 2028 elections.

- Establishing a Māori ward, noting that the decision will take effect for the next two elections.

