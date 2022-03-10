Māori will have vital role in Three Waters - Morgan

Tukoroirangi Morgan says Māori will play an important role under proposed water reforms, should they be implemented by the government.

Morgan was a member of the working group that put together a report into the Three Waters legislation released on Wednesday and is a former co-chair of the Waikato River Authority. He told Te Ao Māori News Te Tiriti o Waitangi will be the foundation on which the legislation, referred to as 'Three Waters' is built.

"What that means is, the water will be clean when it's distributed around the country. In our councils' procedures, there are many faults and problems. Three years ago there was a problem with the water in Hastings," Morgan said.

Morgan says those issues prompted the government to look at water reforms around the country. One of the solutions, he added, was that the boards tasked with overseeing the new rules will be split evenly between local iwi and councils.

"Māori and Pākehā have the same authority. Second, there are co-chairs and third discussing the issue until there's an outcome is the process, not votes.

"These things return authority to us, it's only recently we've been involved in the deciding table for our water to be clean so we can be healthy across the country."

He says the Waikato River Authority is an example of how co-governance can work to ensure the protection of waterways and distribution of the water.

"When we had our settlement for the Waikato River that set a precedent. The mana of local tribes had the same mana as councils.

"John Luxton and I, even though he's passed on now, were the chairs of that board. That example is now used by the government. I acknowledge it because we have mana now. We've only just received mana over the protection of our water," he said.

The working group's recommendations to address the widepread national representation, governance and accountability concerns have been given to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.