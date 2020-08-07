Māori Women’s Welfare first Māori organisation to partner with Oranga Tamariki

The Māori Women's Welfare League has reached an agreement to work with government welfare agency Oranga Tamariki and is the first Māori organisation to do so.

Oranga Tamariki has agreements with four iwi - working together to place children from those iwi if they need to enter state care.

Māori Women's Welfare League president Prue Kapua says the league's pan-tribal structure will allow it to reach more whānau.

However, Lady Tūreiti Moxon, who has been campaigning for a major overhaul of Oranga Tamariki, says working together with the agency is not the 'by Māori, for Māori' approach she, and others, including the Children's Comissioner Andrew Becroft, have been calling for.

