Māori Women's Welfare League pays tribute to Dame Georgina Kirby

One of the stalwarts of the Māori Women's Welfare League, and an advocate and leader for wāhine māori for decades, has died.

Dame Georgina Kirby died in hospital on Friday at 85.

She was elected league president in 1983 and she established the Māori Women's Development Fund, aiming to help wāhine Māori into businesses. That fund now has more than $4 million in assets and has helped hundreds of wāhine into businesses.

A funeral service being held today at Te Māhurehure Marae in Point Chevalier in Auckland.

Māori Women’s Welfare League president Prue Kapua reflects on the influential kuia.

“The legacy that she leaves is the establishment of the Māori Women’s Development Fund, which is now MWDI, that has helped Māori women into business for many many years.”

Kapua continues on to say that Dame Georgina Kirby was very assertive and had a challenging way of taking issues on for Māori.

“She has been something that all of us have aspired to and have been directed to do really, by her in many ways.”

The Mana Enterprises Scheme, when it was established, largely went to Māori men. Dame Georgina marched to Wellington to fight for wahine and managed to secure a $250,000 seed funding.

“That became the basis for women starting in businesses because at that time they couldn’t get loans without either their husband's approval in those days with the bank or women were just not regarded as being able to go into business.”

Kirby was also instrumental in launching Te Rapuora Māori Women’s Health Survey and health and wellness clinics throughout the country 40 years ago, which was a struggle.

“She also launched The Decade of Māori health, which is what it was called through the league, and that was to look at issues like weight issues, auahi kore - the cease smoking programmes, all began during that decade that she was absolutely committed to doing something about our health.”

Kapua says that not only was Dame Georgina an entrepreneur but an artist as well, from painting to composing waiata.

“She was a remarkable talented woman but I will always remember those incredible outfits that absolutely reflected us but she would appear wherever she appeared, she would look absolutely stunning.”