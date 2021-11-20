Māori/Pacific 80% of cases - Māori 40% of deaths

On Friday, there were 198 new Delta cases of which 112 (56.6%) were Māori.

This was the 47th consecutive day Māori have had the highest cases and the 9th day in a row Māori cases have been between 50% and 60%.

Māori are 42.3% of all cases, 47.8% of all active cases and 30.7% of all hospitalisations.

Deaths

There have been 12 deaths during the Delta OutBreak. Of real concern is that five (41.7%) were Māori.

Last year the overall death rate was 1 in 101 cases and the Māori death rate 1 in 42 cases. During Delta, the overall death rate is a much lower 1 in 184 cases and the Māori death rate 1 in 139 cases. This is because we have high vaccination rates in the over 65yrs age group.

Despite this, Delta’s combination of high infectivity and severe sickness means many more cases and numerically more deaths. If the pressure increases on the health system, the rate of deaths will likely increase. The rate will also increase if significantly more people isolate at home because help in an emergency will be one step further away.

Māori and Pacific Peoples

The combined impact of Delta on Māori and Pacific communities creates another level of concern. On Friday, Māori and Pacific were 82.8% of all cases, 71.5% of total cases, 68.5% of active cases, 70.1% of those hospitalised and 50% of deaths.

Current Projections

Projecting the current 7-day averages, Delta is on track to reach 13,400 cases by Christmas of which 6,700 cases will be Māori.

Dividing the current number of Māori and non-Maori active cases (4,324) by the relevant death rates there could be up to 20 to 26 more deaths among current active cases of which 54% could be Māori.

Kia noho haumaru,

Dr Rawiri Taonui