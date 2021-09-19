Māori/Pasifika man with Covid-19 in Belarus hospital

31-year-old Hamiora Samuel Charles Jarvis who lives in Polotsk, which is Belarus' oldest city, has been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Whāngai mother Dr Keri Lawson-Te Aho says, “No visitors are allowed. Zoom with him has enabled us to karakia and talk kanohi ki te kanohi to comfort him."

Dr Lawson-Te Aho, who is a Senior Lecturer and Researcher at Otago University, Wellington School of Medicine, fears for Hamiora’s life, "We understand up to 70% of his lung capacity was damaged due to late access to hospital care."

She says that delays in getting timely medical attention have compromised his full recovery.

Hamiora is struggling to breathe, according to his whāea. "Hamiora first started showing symptoms on the 1st of September," says Dr Lawson-Te Aho.

In his own words, "After our test came back positive we were told that in a few days an ambulance would pick us up for an x-ray at the hospital.

"The x-ray revealed how serious my condition was and I was admitted to the hospital immediately," says Hamiora.

Dr Lawson-Te Aho says, “We are devastated that we cannot be with Hamiora. However, Hamiora’s Belarus family are doing everything they can to support him.

"One doctor expressed concerns about admitting him as he is not from Belarus. However, the hospital doctors have been excellent in their care of Hamiora."

Hamiora married his Belarus wife in January of this year. Wife Elena teaches English.