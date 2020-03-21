Marae closing doors to tangihanga for 3 months

As the government announced today, New Zealand is at alert level two, which is where the disease is contained but the risks are growing because of more cases.

Marae across the motu do not want to take that risk. They have taken the necessary measures and determined how best to conduct tangihanga and other marae gatherings.

Some marae are closing their doors. Huntly's Waahi Paa, which was the home of the late Māori Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu and is still the home of her son, the Māori King, King Tuheitia, has closed its doors to all tangihanga for the next three months.